Rama Mohana Rao shifted to normal ward in hospital

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao who was hospitalized on Saturday, after he complained of chest pain, has been shifted from intensive care unit to normal ward.

Sources said that since his health improved, he has been shifted to a normal ward at Sri Ramachandra Hospital at Porur in Chennai. Following this, it is expected that Income Tax officials would quiz him anytime.

On December 22, Rao was replaced from the top post by Additional Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan.

Rao’s removal comes after I-T searches at his Anna Nagar residence, besides the premises of his son and some relatives, prompting the opposition parties in the state to seek his removal.

Officials claimed to have recovered Rs 30 lakh worth cash in new notes and 5 kg of gold besides getting “disclosure” about Rs 5 crore of unaccounted income.

IT department sources said the searches were carried out based on evidence gathered during the recent raids at the business and private premises of J. Sekhar Reddy, an expelled member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board cum government contractor and his two associates.