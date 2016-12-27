Rama Mohana Rao discharged, Income Tax officials to probe him

Former chief secretary P Rama Mohana Rao, who was hospitalised recently following chest pain, has been discharged.

Following this, Income Tax officials who raided his office and house on Wednesday and Thursday last, are planning to probe him.

Rama Mohana Rao was hospitalised on Saturday, after he complained of chest pain, said authorities at Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai.

On Wednesday, Income Tax officials raided Rao’s residence and office and seized Rs 30 lakh cash in new currency and 5 kg of gold. Besides, they unearthed “undisclosed income” to the tune of Rs. 5 crore from the house of Rao’s son, Vivek Papisetty, in Thiruvanmiyur.

Officials said while Rao’s son Vivek Papisetty was first summoned to join investigations last week, after searches were carried out against him and his family on December 21, and now fresh reminders have again been sent to him in this regard.

On December 22, Rao was replaced from the top post by Additional Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan.

Rao’s removal comes after I-T searches at his Anna Nagar residence, besides the premises of his son and some relatives, prompting the opposition parties in the state to seek his removal.