Rakul Preet Singh to romance Suriya

Rakul Preet Singh who is known in Kollywood, is one of the top heroines of the neighbouring Tollywood. She has confirmed in her recent Telugu media interaction that she will be pairing opposite Suriya in his next film.

After Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Suriya is expected to join hands with director Selvaraghavan for SR Prabhu’s Dream Warrior Pictures. Sources say Rakul will be the heroine of this flick.

Suriya, in the meantime, is busy with Thaana Serndha Koottam and Selvaraghavan is working on Mannavan Vandhanadi, which has Santhanam in the lead role.

Once, the duo wrap up their respective commitments, they are likely to begin work on the film. This will be Suriya’s 36th project.

In Tollywood, Rakul worked with all the leading heroes in the film industry and her long time dream of teaming up with Mahesh babu is going to come true with the project titled as SPYder.

She is also the heroine of Karthi’s Dheeran Adhigaram Ondru. Rakul now becomes one of the few actresses to have had the opportunity to work with both Karthi and Suriya.