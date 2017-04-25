Rajnath Singh pays tribute to the martyred CRPF personnel

The Union Home Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh paid tributes to the martyred CRPF personnel, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh today. The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Dr. Raman Singh and the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Hansraj Gangaram Ahir also paid tributes to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in a Naxal attack in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh yesterday. While paying tributes to martyred CRPF personnel, Shri Rajnath Singh said that their sacrifice will not go in vain.

The Home Minister said that the attack in Sukma is a cold blooded murder by LWE groups and it is an act of cowardice. He said that it is an act of desperation and we have accepted it as a challenge. He said that the Government will review the strategy and if necessary, will revisit it. Shri Rajnath Singh said that the Government is working to root out the problem of Left Wing Extremism and LWE groups are anti-development & they do not want development in the area. Later, Shri Rajnath Singh visited the injured CRPF personnel at the Ramkrishna Care Hospital, in Raipur and enquired about their health.

The Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh also reviewed the LWE situation in the state at a meeting in Raipur.