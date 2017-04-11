Rajini’s advice to producers, distributors, critics

Superstar Rajinikanth has said producers should ensure that all the stakeholders earn profit while distributors should avoid falling prey to marketing gimmicks before buying a movie.

Talking at the Neruppu Da audio launch function in Chennai on Monday, he said, “Producers should just not think of their profits. They should also think of other stakeholders while selling a movie.”

“And also distributors should not fall for the charms of a producer and buy theatrical rights of the film for an unreasonable price,” he said.

The ‘thalaivar’ added: “They should follow due diligence before buying a film so that they don’t suffer losses and cry foul.”

In his words of wisdom to critics, he said, “Making films is our responsibility. Reviewing movies is your duty. But how you communicate while criticising a film is important. Don’t pass any hurtful remarks. I would request you to use proper words while registering your thoughts on a movie.”

Rajinikanth said that Vikram shoulders a huge responsibility of proving himself in the industry. The film is named after super hit song from Rajinikanth’s film, Kabali.