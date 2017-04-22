Rajini’s 2.0 postponed

The much-awaited Superstar Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar film, 2.0, directed by Shankar will be released in January 2018 and not on Deepavali this year as stated earlier.

Raju Mahalingam, the creative head of Lyca Productions, posted on Twitter: “Our most ambitious project, Shankar’s 2.0,shifts to 25Jan2018.It moves from earlier Diwali release to achieve world class standards in VFX.”

With 2.0, Akshay Kumar is debuting in the Tamil film industry. He will be seen as the villainous, Dr Richard, a scientist while Rajinikanth reprises his roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti, the robot. Amy Jackson has replaced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film.

Produced by Lyca Productions for a whopping budget of Rs. 450 crore, the film, a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran was earlier scheduled to release on the auspicious occasion of Deepavali 2017.

Shot entirely in India, 2.0 will be Rajinikanth’s 160th film. The last one to star him in a major role was Pa. Ranjith’s Kabali in 2016.

The film has made a business of Rs 110 crore through satellite rights. 2.0 will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.