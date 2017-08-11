Rajini’s 2.0 AP and Telangana sold out for record price

Global Cinemas has acquired the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana distribution rights of Superstar Rajinikanth’s magnum opus 2.O for a whopping price.

Raju Mahalingam, Creative Head of Lyca Productions, who are bankrolling 2.O, tweeted: “2.0 – SOLD OUT for a Whopping Price !! AP and Telangana !!! Lyca Productions & Global Cinema partnership is a “History in the Making”!!!”

The team of 2.0 is hopeful of converting as many screens as possible into 3D for the release of the film.

This was said by Raju Mahalingam, at a workshop in Chennai. 2.0 directed by Shankar, a sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2010 Tamil blockbuster Enthiran, has been completely shot in 3D.

“The film has been shot in 3D, and on a budget of Rs 400 crore. As of now we have only 1,500 3D screens in India as opposed to over 10,000 in China. We hope to have more screens converted into 3D and ready for the release of 2.0,” Raju said.

Distributor Tirupur Subramaniam also hoped to have over 300 screens converted into 3D for the release of the film.

“Theatre owners are kicked about 2.0. We hope to have over 300 screens converted into 3D for the release of the film. As a Tamilian, I really wish the film does more business than Baahubali 2,” said Subramaniam.