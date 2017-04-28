Rajini, Vijayakanth condole Vinu Chakravarthy’s death

Superstar Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth and other prominent personalities of the film industry have condoled the death of Vinu Chakravathy

The veteran actor, who was 72, passed away in Chennai on Thursday night. “RIP Vinu Chakravarthi… my condolences to the family,” Rajini tweeted.

Only in the morning, Rajini condoled Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna’s death and said, “My dear friend Vinod Khanna… will miss you, RIP. My heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Vinu Chakravarthy had appeared in over 1,000 films across the four south Indian languages.

The actor had also been a notable feature in several films of actor Rajinikanth including Guru Sishyan, Raajathi Raja and Annamalai.

A statement released by the actor’s family said Chakravarthy passed away after battling three-year-long health-related issues.

His last on screen appearance was in 2014 Tamil film Vaaya Moodi Pesavum.

Chakravarthy is survived by his wife, son and daughter. His last rites will be performed on Friday.