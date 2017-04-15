Rajini, Kamal come together for Bharathiaraja

Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan came together on Friday to inaugurate the new film institute and preview theater of veteran director Bharathiraaja.

The name of the film institute is BRIIC (Bharathi Rajaa International Institute of Cinema), Rajinikanth launched the institute while Kamal Haasan inaugurated the preview theater.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajini heaped laurels on Bharathiraja and recalled his long association with him, right from 16 Vayadhinile days.

Kamal, who praised Bharathiraja and Vairamuthu during the occasion, later took to twitter and said, “I Felicitate my friend Vairamutthu for winning his 8th National award for lyrics. A record.Text in English so all Indians know.”

He said further: “Vairamuththu wishpered on stage as I felicitated him.This is my 8th. He meant my praise. I counted 1 more. 7is the no:.Maybe I predicted 8th”.

Earlier, supporting CRPF jawans, he said, “Integrrate into India . Shame onthose who dare touch my soldiers. Height of valour is nonviolence. CRPF has set a fine example.”