Rajini, Kamal appreciate Mersal

Both superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on Sunday appreciated Vijay’s Deepavali release Mersal, which has caught in a controversy over anti-GST and Digital India remarks.

“Important topic addressed… Well done !!! Congratulations team #Mersal,” Rajini posted on his Twitter page.

Kamal, who watched the film at his office along with its crew including Vijay and Atlee, appreciated the movie and its makers, it is learnt.

On Saturday, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “Mr. Modi, cinema is a deep expression of Tamil culture and language. Don’t try to demonetise Tamil pride by interfering in Mersal.”

DMK working president M.K. Stalin wrote, “The BJP’s attempt to muzzle criticism is contrary to democratic principles. The DMK always stands for freedom of speech and creative expression.”

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said, “Notice to film-makers: law is coming; you can only make documentaries praising government’s policies.”

In another tweet, he said, “The BJP demands deletion of dialogues in Mersal. Imagine the consequences if Parasakthi was released today.”