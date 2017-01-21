Rajini, Kamal, Ajith, Trisha attend Nadigar Sangam protest

Nadigar Sangam observed a silent protest for Jallikattu in Chennai on Friday, where leading stars including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan and Trisha were present but they have requested media to not cover the event.

The official statement from Nadigar Sangam’s President Nassar also said that actors will not be registering any comments during the protest.

Karthi, Sathyaraj, Shalini, Jiiva, Jayam Ravi, Sundar C, PC Sreeram, Arun Vijay, Radha Ravi and Nassar were present at Nadigar Sangam grounds.

Among these actors, Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan and Lawerence have already visited Marina to express their support to youngsters, who were protesting there.

Jayam Ravi posted: ““I felt immense pride to be a part of a revolutionary movement last night at Marina. The atmosphere was electrifying & inspiring!”

“To be honest, I intended to stay for half hour as I had to travel back to Tirupati to resume work today, but stayed back for hours.out of sheer awe and admiration for the youth of my land. This sincerity will yield rewards without doubt.”