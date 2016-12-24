Rajini in Lucknow

Superstar Rajinikanth will shoot a song in Lucknow for his upcoming film 2.0, which is being directed by Shankar and bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

According to sources, Team 2.0 is planning to shoot a duet song on Rajini and the movie’s heroine Amy Jackson at Janeshwar Mishra Park and Gomti Riverfront in Lucknow.

The team has already got necessary permission from Uttar Pradesh Government and sources say that the particular number will be shot in February, 2017.

Slated to hit the screens in 2017, ‘2.0’ is a science fiction film directed by S Shankar from a script he co-wrote with Jeyamohan. A spiritual successor to ‘Enthiran’ (2010), the film will feature Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

It is being produced by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions. The soundtrack album will be composed by A R Rahman while the dialogues, cinematography, editing and art direction are handled by Jeyamohan, Nirav Shah, Anthony and T Muthuraj respectively.

The film is being produced simultaneously in three languages-Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.