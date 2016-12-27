Rajini dubs for 2.0

Superstar Rajinikanth has started dubbing for his upcoming film 2.0, which is a sequel to his 2010 blockbuster Enthiran.

The sound designer of the film, Resul Pookutty has posted on his Twitter handle about this interesting update on the film.

He posted, “Enroute to a chennai to start the dubbing with our own @superstarrajini for #2.O”.

The film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 400 crore, is the sequel to 2010’s Enthiran, where Rajinikanth, played the double roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti the robot.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson, replacing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who played the female lead in Enthiran. Amy has earlier worked with Akshay in Singh Is Bliing.

Sources say that Superstar Rajini is currently filming and that he has only one more schedule left. It is also reported that his portions are to be completed by February 2017.