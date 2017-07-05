Rajini breaks silence on tax row, urges TN govt to withdraw

Superstar Rajinikanth has finally broken his silence on Tamil Nadu government’s decision to levy 30 per cent local tax on film tickets.

In a tweet from the United States, the top actor has urged the state government to withdraw the additional tax, which has affected the industry.

“Keeping in mind the livelihood of Lakhs of people in the tamil film industry, I sincerely request the TN GOVT to seriously consider our plea,” he posted.

Rajini’s tweet has come at a time when theatres across Tamil Nadu are shut because of an indefinite strike due to the extra tax.

Earlier, director Cheran posted: “Rajinikanth sir pls must raise your voice to reduce GST and 30% tax by TNgovt.. It’s time to save our industry your voice make some value.”

Under the Goods and Services Tax, film businesses have to pay taxes to the tune of 28 per cent for tickets over Rs 100 and 18 per cent for those priced below Rs 100. Tamil Nadu is said to be the only state in India charging an extra tax in addition to GST.