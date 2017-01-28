Rajamouli unhappy with another director

S S Rajamouli has expressed displeasure over how the team of Balakrishna’s recent film Gautamiputra Satakarni was allegedly misusing his name for promotions.

He said, “When I was asked to do an interview with (director) Krish I obliged because I liked GPSK and genuinely appreciated it.

I was asked whether they can use the excerpts of the same interview for print media too and I agreed. But I was surprised to see when it was published as if I have written a letter.

True, the content is taken from the interview but the way it was phrased is a bit over dramatic. I asked Krish and he said it his team’s over-enthusiasm.

“I waited for a clarification from them, but it didn’t come through. My view towards the film, Krish and his team hasn’t changed.

I wish the film collects even more paving way for more historical… Just that the letters are not written by me.”