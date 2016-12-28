Rahman releases D16 track

Music maestro A R Rahman has released a track titled Kaatril Oru Rajali from upcoming film Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, which is slated to hit this Friday.

“All the best to the young & energetic team of #Dhuruvangalpathinaaru #D16 ….God bless,” Rahman posted on his microblogging page.

This gesture has made the debutante music director Jakes Bejoy is a happy man and he said he is thankful to the Oscar-Grammy winner.

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, also promoted as D-16, is an upcoming Tamil thriller film directed by Karthick Naren, starring Rahman in the leading role.

In September 2015, Rahman revealed that he would work on a Tamil action film to be directed by Karthick Naren, then only twenty one years old.

Rahman revealed that he wanted to work with youngsters and had no apprehensions about signing on to feature in a film, to be made by newcomers.

The film was predominantly shot in October and November 2015, over a period of 28 days in Chennai, Coimbatore and Ooty.