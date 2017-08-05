Rahman to perform at Mersal audio launch

Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman is likely to perform live at the grand audio launch of ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay’s Mersal on August 20.

“It’s going to be a grand audio launch and Rahman sir may perform. He is yet to give his final nod but the makers are hopeful that he will accept the invitation and at least perform briefly,” reports said, quoting sources.

The album comprises of five songs penned by Vivek and the list of singers will be soon revealed by the film’s official audio partner Sony Music South.

Vijay plays a triple role in the film, which is bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Studios. The three roles feature him as a panchayat head, a doctor and a magician.

The film also stars Vadivelu, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan Nithya Menen, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in key roles.

Along with the audio, fans can also expect the first look teaser of Mersal on August 20. Touted to be an action entertainer, the film will hit the screens for Deepavali.