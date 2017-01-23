Raghava Lawrence’s appeal to protesters

Actor-choreographer Raghava Lawrence has said that protests are over and said at a time when they were planning to call it off, the police started action.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, he requested agitators to disperse peacefully.

Welcoming the jallikattu ordinance promulgated by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday, he thanked Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam and his government. He also thanked prime minister Narendra Modi.

“I welcome it. I am happy. Please give up your protests,” he told students and youth even as incidents of violence across Chennai and the rest of Tamil Nadu marred what was acclaimed as peaceful mass protests that began on Tuesday last.

Apart from thousands of commoners, GV Prakash Kumar and Raghava Lawrence tried to reach Marina but they were also stopped by the police.

Recently the actor was spotted at Marina beach taking part in the protest against Jallikattu ban part in the protests. The actor was seen protesting alongside youngsters at Marina beach, he was uncomfortable.