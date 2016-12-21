Raghava Lawrence thrilled about remaking Mannan

An ardent fan of Superstar Rajinikanth, Raghava Lawrence will be starring in the remake of Mannan, a super hit movie of the ‘thalaivar’ in the 1990s.

According to sources, P Vasu, who helmed the original, will direct the remake too. While Lawrence will replace Rajini, Vadivelu will be in the shoes of Goundamani.

Sources said Lawrence is very thrilled about reprising the Superstar’s role. It is learnt Kovai Sarala will be playing Manorama’s character.

Mannan is a 1992 film starring Rajinikanth, Vijayashanti, Kushboo, Manorama, Pandari Bai, Goundamani, and Visu. This film was a remake of Anuraga Aralithu starring Rajkumar.

The music composed by Ilaiyaraaja and lyrics written by Vaali. Rajinikanth made his debut in playback singing with this film, through the song “Adikkuthu Kuliru”.

Director Vasu revealed that Rajini initially had doubts about “Amma” song after shooting the song Rajini was highly impressed with this song and the song still remains all-time classic.