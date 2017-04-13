Radikaa, Sarathkumar statements recorded by I-T

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday recorded statements of actor-turned-politician R. Sarathkumar, and his wife and chairperson and managing director of Radaan Mediaworks India Ltd R. Radikaa Sarathkumar, after they appeared before the department officials.

The department has reportedly found that Radaan Mediaworks, owned by actor Radikaa Sarathkumar, has evaded tax to the tune of ₹5 crore.

“While verifying the books, we found that tax has been evaded,” an income tax official was quoted as saying.

Questioned for allegedly receiving Rs 7 crore in return for his support to the ruling AIADMK faction for the now postponed RK Nagar bypoll, Sarathkumar, a report said, was evasive all along.

“We have asked him to appear for inquiry next week,” official sources were quoted as saying.

Sarathkumar had publicly announced his support to Dhinakaran on Thursday, a day before the IT raid. Speaking to the media following the search, Sarathkumar then said, “These raids come after I publicly announced support to TTV Dhinakaran. I was supposed to take part in the campaign in RK Nagar today. But I was not allowed to leave by the I-T officials.”