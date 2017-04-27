Punch packed in ‘Ulkuthu’ Tamil Movie

Actor Dinesh and actress Nanditha in the past spun a beautiful tale of love with a hint of magic in ‘Attakathi’. The duo is all set to redefine and recreate the charismatic spell yet again in their upcoming venture ‘Ulkuthu’.

The film has a power-packed action sequences. The film’s crew is quite sure that this will feature Dinesh in new Avatar and audience will see a different version of Dinesh. The film shot in Nagercoil has a authentic content with a very strong message directed by Caarthick Raju.

The film is produced by G. Vittal kumar of P. K. Film factory is all bubbled up and gearing in full swing to hit screens on May 12th. “It is really encouraging to find films of content placed in the orbit of success. Audience influences the exhibitors to screen films of good content in large volume.

This is actually reflecting in our ‘Ulkuthu’ punching its power in the hunt for screens. We are thankful to Abinesh Elangovan for giving us this valuable support” says producer G vittal Kumar of P K film factory.