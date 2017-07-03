Producers upset with theatre owners, not to support strike

Even as theatre owners in the state have gone on an indefinite strike from Monday opposing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) that has been levied starting July 1, Tamil Film Producers Council president and actor Vishal has expressed his strong reservations.

“The critical decision was taken (by the chamber) without the consent of other organisations. In fact, we were not even informed and their move came as a shocker,” Vishal said.

He added: “We have urged them to revoke their decision and give us time to discuss the taxation issue with the government.”

He said that 20 producers would severely be affected because of the move, as their films are currently running in cinema halls across the state.

Vishal, who is also the general secretary of South Indian Artistes Association (Nadigar Sangam), said that time should have been given before the strike.

“In fact, all South Indian industries have together sent a collective representation to the central government asking them to put regional cinema in the least slab because one crore film and a 1,000 crore Hollywood film is in the same tax slab, so that is definitely going to affect the regional cinema,” Vishal added.