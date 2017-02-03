Producers Council revokes Vishal’s suspension

A day after the Madras High Court issued a notice to Tamil FIlm Producers Council seeking to explain Vishal’s suspension, the TFPC today met and revoked the action against the actor-producer.

A decision in this regard was taken at an emergency meeting of the executive council of the Council.

When the appeal filed by Vishal, came up for hearing, the First Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M Sundar urged the Council to revoke his suspension.

Counsel for Vishal explained that they had submitted an apology from the actor-producer. He said Vishal expressed regret for his remarks that had caused displeasure to a few.

The Chief Justice asked the counsel of Tamil Film Producers Council what was wrong in making statements against an association. ”Is it not freedom of expression?, he asked.

According to Vishal, the single judge had failed to note that he had clarified that the contents of the interview to the Tamil magazine for which he was suspended by the council were not made with any intention to malign or hurt anybody’s feelings and therefore, they would not attract the provisions of the by-laws of the council.

“The judge also failed to note that the members of the TFPC have every right to criticise the functioning of the elected body and elected body was expected to view the criticism impartially,” he added.