Probe into Jaya’s death: OPS, TTV teams welcome EPS move; DMK, PMK not so happy

The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to set up an inquiry commission to probe the cause of death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has evoked mixed response.

While the Panneerselvam and TTV Dinakaran camps of the party have welcomed the decision, DMK, PMK and other parties have demanded for more.

Meanwhile, Panneerselvam has called for a crucial meeting of his supporters today, at the end of which a decision to merge his faction with the AIADMK (Amma) is expected to be taken.

The DMK on Thursday described the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to set up a judicial commission to go into the death of Jayalalithaa as a step aimed at sidelining V.K. Sasikala under “pressure” from the BJP-led govenment at the Centre.

Former Union Minister and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of then Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

In a statement, Ramadoss said: “The judicial inquiry is part of a political game and nothing useful will emerge out of it.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday announced that a judicial commission will probe the death of Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and said her Poes Garden house will turn into a memorial, meeting the main demands of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam for the merger.