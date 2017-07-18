Prez poll: All over in TN in just 2 hours, ballot box flown to Delhi

Polling to elect the next President of India, which began in Tamil Nadu at 10 am on Monday amid tight security, ended in two hours, with 232 MLAs in the 234-member Assembly, casting their votes.

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami was the first person to cast vote. Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan was among the early birds to arrive at the polling booth at Fort St George.

Radhakrishnan and Kerala MLA Abdullah have got permission from the commission to cast vote in Chennai. While 37 LS MPs and 18 RS MPs from the state cast votes in Parliament. PMK MP and former Union minister Anbumani S Ramadoss boycotted the poll.

Stalin, who is also the Leader of the Opposition,

talking to reporters after casting his vote, said the DMK

chief M Karunanidhi would not be coming to cast his ballot in view of his health condition and doctor’s advice.

All our party MLAs (88 legislators except Karunanidhi) have voted, he told reporters after voting.

The ballot box was sealed at 5 PM and taken to Delhi by a night flight. Assistant Returning Officer (Secretary in charge of TN Assembly), K Boopathy took the ballot box to Delhi along with Joint Secretary Subramanian, reports said.