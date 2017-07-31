PRESS RELEASE OF 26 th CONVOCATION OF SATHYABAMA UNIVERSITY

Sathyabama University held its 26th Convocation on 29th July, 2017 at the University Auditorium, with the blessings of founder chancellor Hon.Col.Dr.Jeppiaar. Nearly, 3,000 students received their degrees in the convocation presided by Hon. Chancellor Tmt.Remibai Jeppiaar. This year 2,392 undergraduates, 284 post graduates and 96 undergraduates belongs to department of Dental Surgery and 58 Ph.D scholars received their degrees. Among them 32 students are awarded with gold medals for their exemplary performance.

Distinguished Scientist Dr.S.Christopher, Chairman, DRDO and Secretary Defence R&D, was the Chief guest for the occasion. He awarded the degrees to the graduands , appreciated the gold medalists by distributing the merit certificates and gold medals and delivered the convocation address. In his address, he emphasized upon various factors by which student upbringing is significant for societal development. He praised founder chancellor’s vision of the University and appreciated tremendous efforts continued by the Vice President and Pro Chancellor in taking the institution forward.

In this memorable ceremony, Dr.S.Christopher, Chairman, DRDO and Secretary Defence R&D, Dr.V.Narayanan, Associate Director, LPSC & Project Director C25 Cryogenic Project, Dr.VR.Lalithambika, Outstanding Scientist, Dy.Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, ISRO, Dr. J. Ajeeth Prasath Jain, Senior Principal, Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram were awarded the honorary degree for their valuable contribution for the progress of our society and thereby our nation.

Col.Dr.Jeppiaar Award for excellence in research was constituted by Dr.Marie Johnson, Vice President and Dr.Mariazeena Johnson, Pro Chancellor in the previous year to encourage the merit in research. This year the award was received by Dr.Suman, from Science and Humanities for his research accomplishments.

The University also celebrated its success with 1075 students placement in campus interview in the academic year 2016-17 All the graduands were appreciated by the Management and Staff of the University.