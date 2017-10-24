President of India to visit Karnataka on October 24 & 25, 2017

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Karnataka on October 24 and 25, 2017. This will be his first visit to the State after assuming office as President.

On October 24, 2017, the President will commence his engagements by paying tributes to the founder of Bengaluru, Kempe Gowda. Later, he will visit IISc, Bengaluru laboratory and attend a round-table discussion with scientists.

On October 25, 2017, the President will grace the ‘Vajramahothsava’ – Diamond Jubilee Celebrations on completion of 60 years of Vidhana Soudha, and address members of both Houses of the Karnataka Legislature.