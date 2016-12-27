President of India, Prime Minister of India congratulates Defence Research and Development Organization DRDO on successful test firing of Agni V

Successful Test Flight of Agni-5

Agni-5, the Long Range Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile was successfully flight tested by DRDO today at 1100hrs from Dr. Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The full range test-flight of the missile has further boosted the indigenous missile capabilities and deterrence level of the country. All the Radars, tracking systems and Range Stations tracked and monitored the flight performance and all the Mission objectives were successfully met. This was the 4th test of Agni-5 missile and the second one from a Canister on a Road Mobile Launcher. All the four missions have been successful.

President of India Congratulates DRDO on the successful test-firing of Agni-V

The President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee congratulated DRDO for the successful test flight of Agni-V which will enhance the country’s strategic and deterrence capabilities.

Prime Minister of India congratulates DRDO on successful test firing of Agni V

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi congratulated DRDO on successful test firing of Agni-V saying that it is the result of hard work of DRDO and its scientists which makes every Indian proud and adds tremendous strength to our strategic defence. Defence Minister Shri Manohar Parrikar also congratulated DRDO for the successful test firing of Agni-V for further strengthening India’s defence capabilities.