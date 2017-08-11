Pre-bookings for Nokia 5 start at Poorvika Mobile World

Chennai, India, 10 August, 2017– HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones,partnered with Poorvika to start pre-bookings for Nokia 5 in Chennai today. Nokia 5 is a sleek and compact Android smartphone that nestles in your hand. The Nokia 5 has been precision engineered out of a single block of 6000 series aluminium to create a perfect pillowed body that flows seamlessly into the laminated 5.2” IPS HD display with sculpted Corning® Gorilla® Glass. Featuring a ground breaking innovation in antenna design the Nokia 5 brings robust structural integrity, attention to detail and the quality of a high-end flagship.Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 mobile platform, Nokia 5 delivers excellent battery life, improved graphics performance – all in a package that perfectly balances everyday usability with a premium quality design. With the latest Android 7.1.1, the Nokia 5 delivers a pure Androidexperience, giving you the ability to use your phone, your way.

Nokia 5 will be available across top mobile retail stores in the country at a recommended best buy price of Rs. 12,899/- starting August 15, 2017. The pre-bookings for consumers in Chennai started today at Poorvika. The Nokia 5 is available in four distinct colours – Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper. At sales start, consumers will be able to buy Nokia 5 in Matte Black. Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper will be available in the coming weeks.

“As a result of the explosion in smartphone functionality and services, we spend more time than ever holding our phones. People want something that belongs in the hand and they want something that will go the distance,” Mr. T.S Sridhar, GM, South & West, HMD Global. “Whilst Nokia 5 is the ultimate pocketable phone at 5.2 inches, its sleek design means you’ll want to keep it in your hand for longer.”

UvarajNataraj, CEO,Poorvika Mobiles said, “We have a long-standing partnership with Nokia and over the years this partnership has only grown. We couldn’t be happier about Nokia’s new offering in the smartphone domain. We are confident that the Nokia 5 will create significant excitement among customers who are waiting eagerly for smartphones bearing the Nokia hallmarks of quality, reliability and craftsmanship.”

Seamless, premium and durable design

Milled from a single piece of aluminium, the Nokia 5 features a ground-breaking innovation in antenna design, resulting in a beautiful 3D curved finish that has an uninterrupted purity to its body. In combinationwith its tough-wearing sculpted Corning® Gorilla® Glass, your smartphone has the best protection from everyday bumps and bangs. In keeping with the Nokia 5’s elegant design, the 13MP Phase Detection Auto Focus camera has been beautifully integrated into the body. Bringing with it a dual tone flash to mimic ambient light, the camera has been optimised for all light conditions, delivering sharp low light images and capturing natural colours and skin tones indoors and out.

Always Pure Android

With the Nokia 5 you will have a pure Android experience for your device. With monthly security updates your Nokia 5 is safe, up-to-date as well as clutter-free – putting choice at the heart of the consumer experience. And with the latest Android comes the latest features including Doze, which saves battery life while the phone is stored. Your device is secured with the Nokia 5 biometric fingerprint authentication, delivering enhanced security and making the Nokia 5 a versatile companion whatever your needs.The new Nokia 5 features Google’s most recent innovation, the Google Assistant, building further on a great Android experience. Our teams have worked together to ensure the Google Assistant is integrated, allowing for conversations with the Google Assistant to take place easily on Nokia smartphones.

Nokia 5 in the palm of your hand

With additional features including an 8MP, 84-degree wide-angle front facing camera – to squeeze even more scene into your selfie – and excellent sunlight and low light screen visibility, there are plenty of reasons to keep the Nokia 5 out of your pocket and in your hand where it belongs.

Launch offers:

Vodafone consumers will get 5GB data per month @ Rs. 149** per month for 3 months on their Nokia 5. Consumers will also get Rs. 2500 off (Rs. 1800 on hotels & Rs.700 off on domestic flights) on Makemytrip.com

Notes to Editors:

Technical specifications[i]

· GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 WCDMA: Band 1, 2, 5, 8 LTE: Band 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40

· Network speed: LTE Cat. 4

· Dual SIM

· OS: Android Nougat

· Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 mobile platform

· RAM: 2 GB LPPDDR 3

· Storage: 16 GB internal user memory[ii] with MicroSD card slot (support up to 128 GB support)

· Form factor: Touch monoblock with capacitive system keys

· Display: 5.2” IPS LCD HD (1280 x 720, 16:9), sculptedCorning® Gorilla® Glass, laminated, sunlight readability, polariser 500 nits

· Camera: Primary camera: 13MP PDAF, 1.12um, f/2, dual tone flash;Front facing camera: 8MP AF, 1.12um, f/2, FOV 84˚

· Connectivity & Sensors: Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer (G-sensor), E-compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint Sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, BT 4.1, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+BDS, FM/RDS, NFC for sharing, ANT+, Micro USB (USB 2.0), OTG, 3.5mm ADJ

· Battery: Integrated 3000mAh battery[iii]

· Dimensions: 149.7 x 72.5 x 8.05 mm (camera bump: 8.55mm)

[i]All specifications, features and other product information provided are subject to change without notice.

[ii]Pre-installed system software and apps use a significant part of memory space.

[iii]Battery has limited recharge cycles and battery capacity reduces over time. Eventually the battery may need to be replaced.