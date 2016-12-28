Pranitha & her ‘adimaigal’ on Enakku Vaitha Adimaigal

Pranitha Subhash, who was last seen in Suriya’s Masss, is paired opposite Jai in the soon-to-be-released Enakku Vaitha Adimaigal.

“Enakku Vaitha Adimaigal is basically an out-of-the-box script in terms of its storyline. It is actually situation-driven, to be more specific.” she says.

The actress adds: ” It has relatable characters too, like someone who is always in the middle of a breakup!”

She lauded the style of director Mahendran Rajamani and said that if she had to describe him in one word, Pranitha will call him ‘swift’. She is also working on another Tamil movie, Gemini Ganesanum Suruli Rajanum.

“Usually, if we give dates to a film, the team ends up shooting for longer days than we have been told initially. But here, the director had a clear idea of what exactly he wanted from us. In fact, we finished shooting for the film much in advance,” she says.

The team primarily shot the film in Chennai, Kodaikanal and Pondichery. The movie is expected to hit the screens soon.