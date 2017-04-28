Power supply resumes after TN govt pays Rs 250 crore to NTPC

With the Vallur power station, a joint venture of NTPC and TANGEDCO, cutting off 1,000 MW supply over non-payment of Rs 1,156 crore outstanding dues, the Tamil Nadu government has reportedly paid Rs 250 crore as first instalment.

According to sources, following the payment, power supply has been restored. Since Wednesday night, there were power cuts in many parts of the city.

However, power minister P Thangamani said there was a failure in the Manali Mylapore power distribution line and workers set it right by carrying out repairing work in full swing.

“There’s no issue whatsoever. There’s a power surplus in the state, so residents need not worry about further blackouts,” assured Thangamani.

“There is no governance whatsoever. We’re all suffering in Chennai, but the government is busy in their own power games. The secretariat today lies empty because the govt is busy in their own party matters. How long can we go on like this,” asked TKS Elangovan of the DMK

There are three units of 500MW each at Vallur from where Tangedco gets nearly 70% of the generated power.Apart from Tamil Nadu, Vallur power is supplied to Puducherry, Karnataka and Telangana also.

The TNEB is in a poor financial state, and is running into continuous losses. In fact, the accumulated debts of the TNEB could run up to Rs 1 lakh crore, reports said.