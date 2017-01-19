Pon Radhakrishnan meets Jallikattu protesters, give assurance

Union minister for road transport and shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan, met Jallikattu protesters and assured them that he would meet prime minister Narendra Modi to discuss steps for the conduct of Jallikattu.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “We support those who are protesting in peaceful manner for Jallikattu. We sincerely want the sport to happen. But we are unable to do anything now.”

Radhakrishnan expressed hope that the apex court would consider the views of the government and feellings of people of Tamil Nadu, and would give a favourable verdict.

Tamil Nadu ministers D Jayakumar and K Pandiarajan held talks with the agitators who had “occupied” Marina Beach since Wednesday.

When the talks failed to yield results, the CM met student representatives, but the protesters refused to budge.

The Madras High Court, in the meantime, on Wednesday said it will not “interfere” on the issue of protests in the city against the ban on Jallikattu, holding that the Supreme Court was seized of the matter.

The court made this observation when a mention was made by an advocate K Balu in the open court about the protests at the Marina on the Jallikattu issue. The first bench, comprising Chief Justice S K Kaul and Justice M Sundar, declined to “interfere in the matter at this stage”.