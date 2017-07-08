Pon Radhakrishnan demands detailed probe into gutkha scam

Union minister and senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan sought a high-level probe into the alleged payment of bribes to a Tamil Nadu minister and top officials to facilitate the sale of banned ‘gutkha’ in the state.

The Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping said action should be taken against all those who are involved in the scam.

He added people in Tamil Nadu were ‘dissatisfied’ with 50 years of rule by Dravidian parties and believed the state would develop only under BJP.

Asked about continuing arrests of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy, Radhakrishnan said he was confident the problem would be resolved in coming years.

A media report last month had claimed the Income Tax Department searched the premises of a gutkha manufacturer last year and had seized documents detailing alleged payment of bribes to senior government officials and a minister.

The issue was sought to be raised by opposition DMK in the ongoing Assembly session, but the speaker had disallowed it saying media reports cannot be discussed.