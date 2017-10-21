Politicians, film industry back Mersal

Support poured in for Vijay and makers of Mersal from many quarters, after the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit objected to the references made to GST and Digital India in the movie.

Kamal Haasan threw his weight behind the makers of Mersal, asking those opposing the just-released Tamil movie over references to the GST to “counter criticism with logical response”.

In a Twitter post, Haasan said: “Mersal was certified. Don’t re-censor it.” “Counter criticism with logical response. Don’t silence critics. India will shine when it speaks,” he said.

Director Pa Ranjith said there was no need bow down to any kind of pressure.

“There is no need to remove those scenes. Those scenes talk about what people are going through. When those dialogues were uttered, people applauded in theatres, this shows what people are thinking,” he said.

With the Bharatiya Janata Party continuing its attack against actor Vijay for his dialogues against GST and Digital India in his latest release Mersal, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan has come to his support.

Actress-politician Khushbu said, “Sme r bound 2 hve sleepless nights ovr #Mersal..demanding removal of scenes is yet another way of throttling freedom..it shows ur fear #BJP.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S Thirunavukkarasar spoke in favour of freedom of expression and asked if the BJP state chief was the CBFC chief.