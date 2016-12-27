Police security brought down at Poes Garden

Close on the heels of widespread criticism about the heavy deployment of police force at Poes Garden even after the demise of former chief minister Jayalalithaa, the strength of the police personnel has been drastically reduced.

The number of police officers on the roads had considerably reduced. Instead, private security guards in dark blue uniforms were seen at some places.

Police also removed barricades and checkpoints set up in and around the area. Motorists had a smooth travel on Binny Road, as there were no police personnel to stop them.

On Saturday Leader of the Opposition of Tamil Nadu M.K.Stalin warned the state government he would legal recourse if the 240 police personnel deployed at former Chief Minister, late J.Jayalalithaa’s residence are not withdrawn.

After the death of Jayalalithaa, police continued to provide security at Poes Garden to prevent any untoward incidents since a large number of people from various parts of the State were visiting the residence of the former Chief Minister.

A private security guard said that on Monday 30 guards would provide security. “There are thirty of us. But we will work in two shifts, 15 in the morning and 15 later.”