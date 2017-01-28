Pipe bombs in Madurai: Plot to kill Hindu leaders?

Police in Madurai recovered two live pipe bombs from a shop in Alwarpuram. The sleuths suspect the explosives were prepared to disrupt Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

Police said three persons were detained, while the investigation was on to ascertain the involvement of others.

The bombs were made in order to plant them at a Hindu Munnani conference venue at Palladam in Tirupur and to disrupt the conference.

The detained persons include A. Abdullah (37) of Viswanatha Nagar near K. Pudur and his friend, M. Abdul Raghuman (43) of Gandhipuram. They are being interrogated at the Mathichiyam police station.

Abdullah belonged to a little known outfit called Muslim Munnani Pasarai. The police also picked up a youth in Cumbum in Theni district.

Investigations revealed that the Pipe Bombs were meant for eliminating some Hindu leaders in the State and the plot was foiled on time.