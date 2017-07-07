PETA moves Supreme Court against jallikattu

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of recent amendments in the law to allow “cruel and torturous” practise of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

PETA, in its fresh plea has challenged the constitutional validity of the recent amendments made by Tamil Nadu Assembly in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act 2017, that had led to the conduct of the bull-taming sport in the state earlier this year.

Meanwhile, organisers of jallikattu in Avaniapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur, the three places renowned for the sport in Madurai district, have denied the claims of animal torture made by People for Ethical Treatment for Animals (PETA) India in its petition filed at the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017.

The petition was filed with videographic evidence reportedly showing the torture the bulls underwent during jallikattu in five places in February, which included Thirunallur in Pudukottai district and Maravapatti in Dindigul district, apart from the three places in Madurai district.

J Sundarrajan, president of the jallikattu organising committee in Alanganallur, said the regulations enforced this year were unforeseen.

The PETA plea said the Act was a welfare legislation and “hence overrides any so-called traditional and cultural practices that perpetuate cruelty”. The Supreme Court had earlier struck down the practise of Jallikattu terming it as “illegal and unconstitutional”.