People throng Marina for Jallikattu, cops use mild force

People from all over the city and outside flocked to the Marina Beach to show their solidarity to Jallikattu protesters- some travelling by bus, others in vehicles and a significant number on foot.

Soon after Panneerselvam’s appeal to the agitators for withdrawing their strike, high level police official’s efforts to convince the youths to disperse went vain.

With more and more youths started to swell, police used the force to discharge the crowd. However, the protesters did not leave the venue and stayed there to raise slogans against police action.

The crowd had swelled to about 6,000. Students, software professionals, playback singers, filmmakers, bank employees — all gathered to protest against the ban on Jallikattu, the traditional bull-taming sport.

The Supreme Court’s decision to ban jallikattu in Tamil Nadu sparked the agitation. There were widespread protests across the State.

“This is our moment. Jallikattu is part of our culture and we cannot let anyone take that away from us,” said Naveen, one of the students.