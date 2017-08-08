Parthiepan clears on the air on mocking Rajini

Some comments made by R Parthiepan, during a promotional event of Podhuvaga En Manasu Thangam, had hurt the feeling of Superstar Rajinikanth fans.

Speaking to reporters, Parthiepan, who was accompanied by Udhayanidhi Stalin and Suri, said, “I can ask Kamal Haasan directly regarding his political entry but in Rajinikanth’s case, we have to first ask the God himself and then, the actor”.

With these remarks evoking strong protest from Rajini fans, Parthiepan came out with an explanation.

In a statement, he said that he is a huge Kamal and Rajinikanth fan so if the latter’s fans think that his speech hurt them, it should be hurtful for him first.

The Puthiya Pathai and Ulle Veliye actor further said that despite different ideologies, Rajinikanth always supported him and he even recommended his name to a producer named Babuji

He also expressed regret if his comments had hurt Rajini fans and said he is eagerly waiting for the day when the ‘thalaivar’ would enter politics.