Panneerselvam says he resigned due to personal reasons, thanks PM & Governor

Hours after the AIADMK MLAs elected Party General Secretary V K Sasikala as their Legislature Party leader, incumbent Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has sent in his resignation letter to Tamil Nadu Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao, paving the way for her to become the next CM.

“Respected sir, Due to my personal reasons, I am tendering my resignation from the post of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” Panneerselvam said in the letter.

He added: “Kindly accept my resignation and relieve the council of Ministers of Tamil Nadu appointed by me on 06.12.2016.”

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao for their support and cooperation extended by them during his tenure as CM.

In separate and identical letters to the Prime Minister and the Governor, he said “I would like to convey my sincere gratitude for all the support and cooperation extended by you during my tenure as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.” “Thank you once again sir”, he added.