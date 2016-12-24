Panneerselvam meets Japan team, gives Rs 2 cr to paralympics winner Mariappan

Chennai’s urban infrastructure may get a boost soon with the State government seeking to accelerate approval for five significant projects to be implemented with financial assistance from the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA).

Tamil Nadu government on Friday urged the Japanese aid ageny JICA for early approval of various projects assisted by it in the state including the second phase of Chennai Metro Rail and a 400 MLD desalination plant.

This was stated by Chief Minster O Panneerselvam to a visiting Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) delegation led by its President Shinichi Kitaoka, a state government release said.

Paneerselvam told JICA president that involvement of JICA in Tamil Nadu has been very beneficial to the State and that JICA is an important partner in implementing the Tamil Nadu Vision 2023. The State government looked forward to the continued support and assistance of JICA.

The projects include the 400 MLD desalination plant for Chennai, Chennai Metro Rail project phase II, Tamil Nadu investment promotion programme phase II, Chennai peripheral ring road project with intelligent transport system, and the Chennai urban infrastructure project.

Meanwhile, Panneerselvam presented a cheque for Rs. 2 crore to Paralympics 2016 Gold medallist T. Mariappan, who had won in the high-jump category, at the Secretariat on Friday.

Also, the State government, which is the ‘Lead Platinum Sponsor’ for Chennai Open tennis tournament, also sanctioned Rs. 2 crore in Chennai on Friday.

@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@

AIADMK gen council on Dec 29, HC reserves verdict on Sasikala Pushpa’s plea

The much-anticipated general council meeting of the ruling AIADMK party will be held on December 29 at Srivaru Kalyana Mandapam at Vanagaram.

The executive meeting will be held at 9.30 am, and later the general council will meet. This is the first meeting of the general council and executive committee after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

While the actual election of AIADMK’s new general secretary would be a mere formality, like in the past, certain bylaws of the party constitution would have to be amended if Jayalalithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala is to formally succeed her.

Besides the AIADMK waiting for official word from Sasikala on taking on the mantle, a petition filed by Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa, seeking to maintain status quo in the party, against electing her as general secretary came up for hearing before the Madras high court on Friday.

The Madras High Court on Friday reserved its order on the application by AIADMK seeking to dismiss a plea of Sasikala Pushpa, who has been expelled from the party, to restrain it from appointing Sasikala as party General Secretary.

Justice K Kalyanasundaram reserved order on the application filed by AIADMK Presidium Chairman E Madhusudanan after hearing arguments by senior counsels K M Vijayan and V Prakash, who appeared for Pushpa and her husband Lingeswara Thilagan, and R Krishna Moorthy for AIADMK.