Panneerselvam makes explosive revelations, says he was forced to resign

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has revolted against AIADMK General Secrectary V.K. Sasikala, saying he was forced to resign as the head of government.

Panneerselvam took everyone by surprise on Tuesday night, when he proceeeded to the memorial of Jaya and started meditation, with closed eyes.

After some time, when the news were flashed in TV media and scores of his supporters thronged the beach front, Panneerselvam said he was forced to resign due to comppulsion.

“Amma had said party’s presidium chairman E Madhusoodhanan should be made general secretary and I should be chief minister. I refused to agree to this, but later agreed,” he said.

“When the jallikattu protests were raging, I as chief minister approached PM Modi regarding the ordinance and amendment. On the other hand, deputy speaker Thambidurai came there with 50 MPs and sought an appointment to meet the PM. When I returned, I expressed my displeasure over this. But I received no redressal,” he added.

Paneerselvam said, “Jayalalithaa’s soul called out to me, so I came hereto search my conscious. Also, I want to tell some truth to the people of this country and party cadre.”

He said, “I have performed my duty without any shortcomings and carried forward path shown by Ammaa. Sasikala’s team is pressurising me.”