Panneerselvam was the first to urge me to become CM: Sasikala

Minutes after her election as the Legislature Party leader by the party MLAs paving the way for her swearing in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK twitter handle featured quotes of party general secretary V K Sasikala.

It said “Following the demise of our Honourable Amma, it was Thiru. O.Paneerselvam who urged me first to take charge as the GS of AIADMK.”

“It was Thiru.O. Paneerselvam who insisted first, that I become the Chief Minister of the State – Chinnamma,” Sasikala said further, according to the AIADMK.

It further stated that Sasikala assured “The Tamil Nadu Government will always work towards the welfare of the people”.

“Tamil Nadu Government will follow the principles of Amma”, it added.

“Even after 1000 years, the AIADMK will work for the welfare of people. The government will function in such a way to completely fulfil all dreams of Amma,” the ruling party quoted Sasikala as saying.