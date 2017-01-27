Panneerselvam becomes first TN CM to hoist national flag on R-Day

O Panneerselvam on Thursday gained the distinction of first chief minister in the history of Tamil Nadu to hoist national flag on Republic Day, as Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who is holding additional charge of TN, attended the R-Day celebrations in Mumbai.

On the Republic Day the Governor of the state hosts the flag, while on the independence day the Chief Minister does the same.

The Chief Minister also paid his respect at the Victory War Memorial on Kamarajar Salai. He received the guard of honour.

After unfurling the national flag near Mahathma Gandhi statue, Panneerselvam took the salute of ceremonial march past of army, navy and the air force, besides the state police.

It was followed by the procession of floats from 16 state government departments, which prominently featured the portraits of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and the schemes launched during her tenure.

He presented awards and medals for meritorious services to recipients of various government departments.

DMK Working President and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly M K Stalin along with other party MLAs was also present on the occasion.