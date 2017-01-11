Panneerselvam announces Rs 325.20 crore Pongal bonus to govt staff

Chief minister O Panneerselvam today announced Pongal bonus for government employees, teachers and pensioners, costing the exchequer of Rs 325.20 crore.

In a statement, he announced Rs 325.20 crore of Pongal bonus.

He said Group C and Group D employees will get bonus up to Rs 3,000.

Group A and Group B employees as well as teachers, who have worked for more than 240 days, will get Rs 1,000 as special salary. Pensioners and family pensioners will get Rs 500 as bonus,

Those who worked part time or full time for a minimum period of 240 days or more in the fiscal year, with a monthly pay, and staff members on consolidated pay, noon meal employees, anganwadi staffs under ICDS, village assistants, panchayat assistants of rural development department, contract labourers, temporary employees, daily wagers and those whose services have been regularised after daily wages will get a special bonus of Rs 1,000.

He recalled that former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran introduced bonus for government staff and teachers in 1985, changing the trend of only workers employed in factories were eligible for such benefits.

He also said former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa introduced many schemes for the benefit of government employees and teachers.