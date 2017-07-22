Oviya fever grips social media

The whole Tamil Nadu is on the edge of their seats to find out if Bigg Boss contestant and people’s darling Oviya will be eliminated from the house.

As she has become a favourite contestant among audience, ‘Oviya’s army’ and ‘Oviyans’ have gone crazy on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp in her support.

“Neenga shut up pannunga!” has become a war cry of sorts for her supporters who are all charged up to save her yet again from being thrown out.

A campaign has been launched on the social media platform to garner votes for the much loved contestant who has managed to charm viewers with her expressions and way of dealing with the others in the house.

Though Oviya is extremely popular as far as the audience goes, people in the house are not too fond of her and have supposedly ganged up against her to ensure that she is removed.

With 10 contestants remaining from the original count of 15, Oviya, Namitha and Ganesh Venkatraman are up for this week’s elimination.