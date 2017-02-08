OPS says he can’t be removed from AIADMK; slams Sasikala

Soon after being removed from the post of AIADMK treasurer by party General Secretary VK Sasikala, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said none had the right to do so and rubbished her claims that DMK was behind his moves.

Panneerselvam told reporters at his residence that the difference between human beings and animals is that human beings can smile. “It is not a crime to smile,” he said.

Asked about his future action, he said, “wait and see.”

Earlier, he said, “I am the conscience keeper of Amma. But I resolved to myself that I will continue to work in Amma’s name and that’s when Cyclone Vardah also happened. I worked not for myself but for amma’s spirit. I did everything possible to ensure Vardah wasn’t an issue and that irritated Sasikala.”

I am even prepared to launch lone battle for this especially for the welfare of the party, Panneerselvam said.

He also hinted that his recent works including reaching the people during “Vardah” cyclone and bringing back Jallikattu successfully could not be digested by his rivals in the party.

The leader of Tamil Nadu should be someone who has been chosen by the people. If the party workers and the people of the state are with me, I will take my resignation back, he said.