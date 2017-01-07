OPS, Sasikala urge Modi to issue special stamp, coin on MGR

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue commemorative coin and special postal stamp on the birth centenary of former chief minister MG Ramachandran.

While Panneerselvam said the issuance of a commemorative coin and special postal stamp will be a “fitting tribute” to the charismatic actor-politician, Sasikala said the iconic leader deserves such an honour.

They paid rich tributes to Ramachandran, detailing his various efforts in implementing pro-people policies and at the same time upholding law and order.

“On the occasion of Puratchi Thalaivar (Revolutionary Leader) Dr MGR’s birth centenary, it would be a fitting tribute to a great leader, an inspiring icon, who is eternally embedded in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu, to issue a commemorative coin and a special postal stamp,” he said.

OPS, in his letter to Modi, recalled the innovative welfare schemes, including the nutritious meal programme, implemented by MG Ramachandran, fondly called MGR by the people, during his tenures as chief minister.

Sasikala, who succeeded the late J Jayalalithaa as AIADMK General Secretary last week, told the Prime Minister that she was writing to him “strongly proposing” a commemorative coin and special postage stamp for her party founder “in view of his exemplary service to the people.”

She recalled his various pro-people policies, especially the popular noon meal scheme, saying it was a “spectacular success” although it was “touted” to be unimplementable in view of its “vast scope”.