OPS greets Pranab, Modi, Rao on new year day

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday greeted President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on the occasion of new year.

The Chief Minister wrote separate letters to each one of them wishing them a happy new year. He also sent a greeting letter and bouquet of flowers to the Governor on the occasion.

Later, he spoke with Rao over phone and greeted him and the latter thanked and reciprocated the new year wishes, a government release said.

In his letter to the President, the Chief Minister said “on behalf of the Government and the people of Tamil Nadu, I wish you a Happy New Year, 2017.”

“May God Almighty give you the strength to continue to serve the Nation with dedication”, the Chief Minister said.

Greeting the Prime Minister in a separate message, he said, “we look forward to the nation marching forward on the road to growth and prosperity under your leadership.”