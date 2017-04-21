OPS, EPS teams slam each other as patch-up plans go awry

It seems the merger between the two factions of the AIADMK is not going to be that easy, with both camps lashing out at each other.

Rebel group led by former O Panneerselvam on Thursday made it clear that talks will be held only if the group headed by chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami officially removes jailed V K Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran from the party.

Former minister K P Munusamy, who is in Panneerselvam’s camp, accused finance minister D Jayakumar for not disclosing the name of Sasikala when he announced the ouster of Dhinakaran and his family members from the party on Tuesday night.

Munusamy also took objections to some remarks of Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai and Fisheries Jayakumar.

Taking potshots at Thambidurai for his remarks that Palaniswami would continue as CM, he said “did we ask for the CM’s post?”.

After the rebel camp of AIADMK PTA led by Panneerselvam hardened its stand and putforth two key demands before initiating merger talks, the ruling camp of AIADMK Amma headed by Palaniswami, struck a conciliatory note, saying it was ready for unconditional talks and a committee was formed for this purpose.

But till Thursday night, there were heated exchanges between the two factions in television debates, with spokespersons accusing each other with harsh words.